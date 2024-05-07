Watch Now
Significant damage reported in wake of tornado warned storm Tuesday

Viewer submitted photos show some of the damage

A tornado warned storm spawned multiple confirmed tornadoes Tuesday evening. The Portage area received received significant damage, including to a FedEx facility that appears to have partially collapsed.

Fox 17 crews are covering the storm path and aftermath.

FedEx facility in Portage damaged A FedEx facility in Portage, MI was significantly damaged by a tornado warned storm Tuesday evening.Photo by: Alex Melendez Funnel Cloud near Colon/Leonidas area A funnel cloud seen in the tornado warned storm Tuesday evening.Photo by: Alisha Beck Truckey Portage FedEx Facility damaged A FedEx facility was significantly damaged Tuesday evening in the tornado warned storm.Photo by: Rose Fenton Damage reported in Portage Photo by: Lindsey Heidema Damage in Portage Photo by: Lindsey Heidema Storm Damage Kalamazoo County Photo by: FOX 17 Storm Damage Kalamazoo County Photo by: FOX 17

