Significant damage reported in wake of tornado warned storm Tuesday
Viewer submitted photos show some of the damage
A tornado warned storm spawned multiple confirmed tornadoes Tuesday evening. The Portage area received received significant damage, including to a FedEx facility that appears to have partially collapsed.
Fox 17 crews are covering the storm path and aftermath.
A FedEx facility in Portage, MI was significantly damaged by a tornado warned storm Tuesday evening.Photo by: Alex Melendez A funnel cloud seen in the tornado warned storm Tuesday evening.Photo by: Alisha Beck Truckey A FedEx facility was significantly damaged Tuesday evening in the tornado warned storm.Photo by: Rose Fenton Photo by: Lindsey Heidema Photo by: Lindsey Heidema Photo by: FOX 17 Photo by: FOX 17