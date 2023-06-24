Watch Now
Showers and thunderstorms expected on Sunday

Much needed rain finally returns
Convective Outlook Sunday
Posted at 4:06 AM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 04:06:36-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Much needed showers and storms are expected to roll in on Sunday. These showers will be sporadic throughout the day, moving in with multiple waves. The first wave is expected mid-morning, bringing heavy downpours to parts of our northern viewing area.

10 AM Sunday

We'll continue to see showers move in west to east. Another round is set to move in midday.

1:30 PM Sunday

And our last few rounds are expected a little after dinner time. After the last few stronger showers and storms, showers are expected to continue into the start of the work week.

7 pm Sunday

Some storms could hang on the severe side, with gusty winds and hail up to an inch in diameter as our main threats. Most of West Michigan has been residing under a level 1 our of 5, MARGINAL RISK.

Convective Outlook Sunday

Stronger storms are expected off to our south in Indiana. Those communities are under a level 2 out of 5, Slight Risk.

Convective Outlook Sunday Wide View

By the start of the work week, around half an inch to almost three-quarters of an inch of rain accumulation is expected.

Estimated Rain Accumulation by Monday

A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

