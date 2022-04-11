Severe weather potential in West Michigan on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Spring has finally sprung in West Michigan, which means days of showers and thunderstorms. The FOX 17 Weather Team is monitoring an incoming system for Wednesday, expected to bring showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. in the afternoon. According to the latest model runs, storms are likely to progress overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

WXMI

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of West Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather, with the primary concerns being damaging wind gusts and hail. Isolated power outages are possible, along with downed tree limbs. The time is now to download your FOX 17 Weather App! The app provides immediate severe weather alerts and your own personal radar to see where the strongest storms are.

Stay tuned with FOX 17! This outlook and the timing of storms are subject to change.