Watch
Weather

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect

13 West Michigan counties impacted
items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17
Severe Weather Alert
Posted at 3:18 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:18:02-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Most of West Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch through the rest of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, Montcalm, Ionia, Barry, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch Counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Stay with FOX 17 for the latest updates on the potentially severe weather.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time