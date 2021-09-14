Severe Thunderstorm Watch now in effect

WEST MICHIGAN — Most of West Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm watch through the rest of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, Montcalm, Ionia, Barry, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch Counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bKV8rGphXV — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 14, 2021

