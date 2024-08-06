Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Tornado Warnings: Southern Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Northern Cass, St. Joseph Counties

Tornado Warning
Fox 17 News
Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning in southern Van Buren County
Posted
and last updated

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for southern Kalamazoo and Van Buren as well as northern Cass and St Joseph Counties.

Radar has noted the conditions for a tornado - but so far no funnel cloud has been spotted by any trained person on the ground.

Those in the path should take cover now — move to the lowest level of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

The warning comes after one that covered parts of Van Buren and Cass counties.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the southern and border counties across Michigan, down into Indiana, and into Ohio.

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm and Special Marin Warnings for Allegan and Van Buren Counties.

Thuderstorms are expected to bring 60mph winds which could damage siding, roofs, and trees.

The line of storms was detected oover Lake Michigan around 6 a.m., moving about 40mph. While the Special Marine Warning will lift at 7:30 a.m., the Thunderstorm Warning should last until 8 a.m.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book