Tornado Warnings: Southern Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Northern Cass, St. Joseph Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for southern Kalamazoo and Van Buren as well as northern Cass and St Joseph Counties.

Tornado Warning continues for Three Rivers MI, Centreville MI and Colon MI until 9:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/DoCWHLjcUq — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 6, 2024

Radar has noted the conditions for a tornado - but so far no funnel cloud has been spotted by any trained person on the ground.

Tornado Warning including Schoolcraft MI until 8:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/8nPDnhxuR5 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 6, 2024

Those in the path should take cover now — move to the lowest level of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

The warning comes after one that covered parts of Van Buren and Cass counties.

Tornado Warning including Paw Paw MI, Hartford MI and Mattawan MI until 8:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/wYW9E442Pn — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 6, 2024

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the southern and border counties across Michigan, down into Indiana, and into Ohio.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 3 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/gtyoM79GmY — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 6, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm and Special Marin Warnings for Allegan and Van Buren Counties.

Thuderstorms are expected to bring 60mph winds which could damage siding, roofs, and trees.

The line of storms was detected oover Lake Michigan around 6 a.m., moving about 40mph. While the Special Marine Warning will lift at 7:30 a.m., the Thunderstorm Warning should last until 8 a.m.

