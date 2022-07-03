Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Severe storm potential on Independence Day in West Michigan

Showers and storms expected to fire up late Monday evening
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK - MONDAY.png
WXMI
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK - MONDAY.png
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 08:04:03-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal or "level 1" risk for severe storms in West Michigan on Independence Day. Showers and storms are likely to develop in the late evening on Monday, meaning all early Fourth of July outdoor plans and parades will not be affected. The morning through early evening on Independence Day will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. The greater severe weather potential will remain towards the west.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK - MONDAY.png

The latest HRRR (High-Resolution Rapid Refresh) model shows showers developing near West Michigan after 6 p.m. Monday.

HRRR MODEL - 6 PM.png

Based on this model, the strongest storms develop after 9 p.m. Monday. Showers and storms are expected to continue overnight Monday into Tuesday.

HRRR MODEL - 9 PM.png

A marginal or "level 1" risk for severe storms extends into Tuesday, mainly for locations along and south of I-96.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK - TUESDAY.png

The main threats include large hail and strong wind gusts. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible. As a reminder, you can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for immediate severe weather alerts. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News