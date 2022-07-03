Severe storm potential on Independence Day in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal or "level 1" risk for severe storms in West Michigan on Independence Day. Showers and storms are likely to develop in the late evening on Monday, meaning all early Fourth of July outdoor plans and parades will not be affected. The morning through early evening on Independence Day will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. The greater severe weather potential will remain towards the west.

The latest HRRR (High-Resolution Rapid Refresh) model shows showers developing near West Michigan after 6 p.m. Monday.

Based on this model, the strongest storms develop after 9 p.m. Monday. Showers and storms are expected to continue overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A marginal or "level 1" risk for severe storms extends into Tuesday, mainly for locations along and south of I-96.

The main threats include large hail and strong wind gusts. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible. As a reminder, you can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for immediate severe weather alerts. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.