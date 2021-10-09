Severe storm potential in West Michigan on Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Atmospheric conditions are lining up to produce potentially strong to severe storms on Monday late afternoon and evening. West Michigan falls under a slight risk for severe weather on Monday.

A cold front will pass over West Michigan, generating the chance for damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, either. The highest risks of these include damaging winds and heavy downpours.

The time is now to prepare for severe storms. You can download the FOX 17 Weather App to receive immediate alerts if there is a severe thunderstorm warning or watch in your area. When it comes to a severe thunderstorm watch, that means the conditions are favorable for a severe storm and it is possible one could develop. A severe thunderstorm warning means that a severe storm is occurring, and you must take shelter.

For the latest West Michigan updates, stay tuned with FOX 17 on air and online.