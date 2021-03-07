Several days in the 50s and 60s this upcoming week

We have to get through one more day of chilly temperatures in the 40s today before readings go well above normal.

Plentiful sunshine will once again accompany the chilly air today, but a sign of the warmer temperatures will move in this evening from the west. That sign will be high, thin clouds ahead of tonight's warm front. Expect a vibrant sunset this evening thanks to the thin clouds! Sunset today is around 6:39. The warm front will sweep through the area late tonight. This will be the beginning our four-day period of April-like temperatures.

With the front to our north over the next few days, a strong southerly wind will push temperatures well into the 50s on Monday. An even stronger push of warm air will occur on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the lower/middle 60s!

Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry with some sunshine, so these will be the best days to get outside! While Wednesday will not be bad especially early, it will be fairly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon and evening. The rain will become heavy and widespread into Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 50s during the wet weather, though it will be tough to find some dry hours to enjoy them especially on Thursday.

Rainfall Wednesday through Thursday will likely approach one inch in many locations. A few spots could even exceed one inch. Even though this is not a monumental amount of rain, the recent snow melt combined with this rain will likely push rivers and streams a little bit higher by the end of the week. Temperatures as we move into next weekend are likely going to settle back down around average in the lower 40s.