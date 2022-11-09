Comstock Public Schools closed for phone outage

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock Public School students get an unexpected day off today.

In an early morning tweet, the district said a global phone outage forced them to shut down for Wednesday.

Due to a global outage of our telephone system provider, we are forced to cancel all classes for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. This phone outage presents a safety issue for our students and families which necessitates us to call off school for the day. — Comstock Schools (@ComstockPS) November 9, 2022

This comes just over 1 week after a similar outage closed Comstock Elementary. No word if the two incidents are directly related.

We will update this article once we learn when classes will resume.