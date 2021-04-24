Scattered showers around for the first half of the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After the warmest and sunniest day of the week on Friday, Mother Nature will not be as kind to us today.

Rain showers are expected to slowly develop across West Michigan throughout the morning and afternoon, with the heaviest occurring south of I-96. If you live along and north of I-96, you will only see isolated light showers or sprinkles. Once we make our way into the evening, a cold front will approach from the west to bring all of West Michigan the best chance of rain for today.

This cold front will move in after 6 pm and will build up a line of light to moderate rain showers. There will not be enough heat and humidity in the area to create thunderstorms, so it will just be rain with this line. The cold front and associated rain showers will east of the area by 2 a.m. Sunday. While the cold front will cool things down for the second half of the weekend, it will allow for sunshine to return and the rain chances to go down to zero.

Rainfall amounts will be less than .25" today. The locations that will get closest to the .25" will be around and south of I-94.