Record snow across West Michigan Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Grand Rapids National Weather Service was busy on Friday, as widespread snow fell across the area, leading to slick travel and heavy snow amounts. March 22 was West Michigan's snowiest day since the middle of January! Here are some of the top snowfall reports from Friday.

East Grand Rapids takes 1st place with 8.3" of snow Friday. Our FOX17 team of Meteorologists were talking 4" to 7"+ of snow since Wednesday, so the forecast verified and we had plenty of lead time for this event!

The official measuring site at the Gerald R. Ford Airport registered 6.5", which is a daily record for March 22. The previous record was 6.3" from 1965! The heaviest snow in the last 24 hours fell between Ottawa and Ionia counties. Here's a look at estimated snow depth across the state.

March 22's snowfall was also one of the snowiest days of the season! Below are the top 3 snowiest days of 2023-2024 snowfall season.

November and December combined measured 3.5" of snow, so Friday's snow was more than 2 months combined! It was also more than the entire month of February.

Is this the last big snow of the season? Historically, our last day of 1"+ of snow is March 25. So, it would make since if this is our last significant snow. But, our last average snowfall, regardless of accumulations, is April 11. We are not out of the woods just yet! We may see some light flurries come Wednesday.

