Rain & low temperature records broken in West Michigan cities after yesterday's showers

WEST MICHIGAN — Two records for Grand Rapids were broken yesterday, August 13. Temperatures in Grand Rapids struggled to break 62 degrees with dense cloud cover and continuous rain. That continuous rain ended up totaling to 1.85 inches, which breaks the previous rainfall record of 1.8 inches.

The prior record low temperature of 65 degrees was set in 1964. The prior record rainfall total was set in 1994.

On average this time of year, high temperatures tend to reach 81 degrees, and low temperatures reach 62.

That extra rain from yesterday's showers is much welcomed, as it boosted our total rainfall for the month to a little more than 2.6 inches.

Other temperature records were also broken in Muskegon, Battle Creek and Lansing.

A record cold high temperature of 63 was set in Muskegon, which breaks the old record of 67 set in 1979 and 1962. Battle Creek only reached a high of 62 yesterday, which breaks the old record of 63 degrees set in 1964. And in Lansing the high rose to 64 degrees, which breaks the old record of 66 set in 1883.

