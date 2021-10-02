Rain chances return to West Michigan this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — High pressure was in control all of this past work week in West Michigan, delivering a beautiful stretch of sunny weather. That same high pressure is now breaking down, with a system moving in right behind it for the first weekend of October.

Isolated showers are possible on Saturday, with the majority of rainfall on Sunday. By 9 p.m. on Saturday evening, isolated showers are expected in parts of southwest Michigan.

Showers will gradually push towards the north on Sunday, becoming more widespread. This is a forecast view of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Rain will be on and off all day long for West Michigan on Sunday, with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Rainfall is estimated to be over an inch in spots of West Michigan by late Sunday evening. Locations along I-94 will receive the most precipitation, with Kalamazoo receiving 1.60 inches of rainfall.

