Pop up storm drops hail on northern West Michigan

The National Weather Service noted the storm at 9:22 a.m., warning it would last until about 10:30 a.m.

The short storm brought gusts up to 60mph and hail the size of quarters in some areas.

Lightning during storm - Courtesy Sydney Garchow.jpeg Lightning during stormPhoto by: Sydney Garchow Hail in Newaygo 3 - Looking north just before storm hit - Courtesy Aleta O'Shinski.jpg Hail in NewaygoPhoto by: Aleta O'Shinski Hail in Newaygo 3 - Courtesy Aleta O'Shinski.jpg Hail in NewaygoPhoto by: Aleta O'Shinski Hail in Newaygo 2 - Courtesy Aleta O'Shinski.jpg Hail in NewaygoPhoto by: Aleta O'Shinski Hail in Newaygo 1 - Courtesy Aleta O'Shinski.jpg Hail in NewaygoPhoto by: Aleta O'Shinski Hail on M82 between Howard City and Newaygo 1 - Courtesy Rod Pentoney PRONOUNCED PET-KNEE.jpg Hail on M82 between Howard City and NewaygoPhoto by: Rod Pentoney Hail in Northern Kent Co - Courtesy Gene Harrison.jpg Hail in Northern Kent CoPhoto by: Gene Harrison Hail in Northern Kent Co Compared to Penny- Courtesy Gene Harrison.jpg Hail in Northern Kent CoPhoto by: Gene Harrison Hail on Whitefish Lake - Courtesy Doug Nykamp.jpg Hail on Whitefish LakePhoto by: Doug Nykamp Hail in Morley - Courtesy Lindsey Phillips.jpg Hail in Morley, MIPhoto by: Lindsey Phillips Hail in Hesperia - Courtesy Lela Weger.jpg Hail in HesperiaPhoto by: Lindsey Phillips

