PHOTOS: Hail hits West Michigan
West Michigan may be weathering severe storms on Wednesday. Viewers showed us what they're seeing from their backyards, starting Tuesday.
Hail falls in MiddlevillePhoto by: Chris Herzog Hail covers a lawn in WaylandPhoto by: FOX 17 Viewer Hail dots a porch just north of AlleganPhoto by: Deb Cardinal Hail is "about the size of a nickel" in FennvillePhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Hail in a Wayland backyardPhoto by: Brooke Vinson Hail in WaylandPhoto by: Courtney Riva The view in Middleville on TuesdayPhoto by: Leah Nelson A Middleville driveway covered in hailPhoto by: Leah Nelson A Wayland viewer sends in a picture of hailPhoto by: Jeffrey Russell Hopkins viewer says hail is "bigger than a golf ball"Photo by: Shane Cutler "Marble-sized hail" spotted in GangesPhoto by: Robin Phelps Middleville gets some good-sized hailPhoto by: Joe Johnson Hail in HastingsPhoto by: David Tossava A Wayland lawn gets covered in hailPhoto by: Jacqui Syers