Watch Now
Weather

PHOTOS: Hail hits West Michigan

West Michigan may be weathering severe storms on Wednesday. Viewers showed us what they're seeing from their backyards, starting Tuesday.
337779734_145486918209776_8521499576384924101_n.jpg Hail falls in MiddlevillePhoto by: Chris Herzog Wayland Hail_Viewer Photo.jpg Hail covers a lawn in WaylandPhoto by: FOX 17 Viewer Hail Allegan_Viewer Photo.jpg Hail dots a porch just north of AlleganPhoto by: Deb Cardinal IMG_20230404_180314223 (1).jpg Hail is "about the size of a nickel" in FennvillePhoto by: FOX 17 viewer Hail in Wayland.jpg Hail in a Wayland backyardPhoto by: Brooke Vinson thumbnail_image0 (7).jpg Hail in WaylandPhoto by: Courtney Riva thumbnail_image0 (8).jpg The view in Middleville on TuesdayPhoto by: Leah Nelson thumbnail_image1 (3).jpg A Middleville driveway covered in hailPhoto by: Leah Nelson 339722092_1461737367694108_2639456876961003535_n.jpg A Wayland viewer sends in a picture of hailPhoto by: Jeffrey Russell 337004186_248881040894509_8059975394983841973_n.jpg Hopkins viewer says hail is "bigger than a golf ball"Photo by: Shane Cutler 337459356_795434315523523_7060722566784216154_n.jpg "Marble-sized hail" spotted in GangesPhoto by: Robin Phelps 339377218_544562831096644_1408644405233950409_n (1).jpg Middleville gets some good-sized hailPhoto by: Joe Johnson 337142473_146772655004656_5359477005245278932_n.jpg Hail in HastingsPhoto by: David Tossava 339250645_1144752449533911_5906485887976611609_n.jpg A Wayland lawn gets covered in hailPhoto by: Jacqui Syers

PHOTOS: Hail hits West Michigan

close-gallery
  • 337779734_145486918209776_8521499576384924101_n.jpg
  • Wayland Hail_Viewer Photo.jpg
  • Hail Allegan_Viewer Photo.jpg
  • IMG_20230404_180314223 (1).jpg
  • Hail in Wayland.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (7).jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (8).jpg
  • thumbnail_image1 (3).jpg
  • 339722092_1461737367694108_2639456876961003535_n.jpg
  • 337004186_248881040894509_8059975394983841973_n.jpg
  • 337459356_795434315523523_7060722566784216154_n.jpg
  • 339377218_544562831096644_1408644405233950409_n (1).jpg
  • 337142473_146772655004656_5359477005245278932_n.jpg
  • 339250645_1144752449533911_5906485887976611609_n.jpg

Share

Hail falls in MiddlevilleChris Herzog
Hail covers a lawn in WaylandFOX 17 Viewer
Hail dots a porch just north of AlleganDeb Cardinal
Hail is "about the size of a nickel" in FennvilleFOX 17 viewer
Hail in a Wayland backyardBrooke Vinson
Hail in WaylandCourtney Riva
The view in Middleville on TuesdayLeah Nelson
A Middleville driveway covered in hailLeah Nelson
A Wayland viewer sends in a picture of hailJeffrey Russell
Hopkins viewer says hail is "bigger than a golf ball"Shane Cutler
"Marble-sized hail" spotted in GangesRobin Phelps
Middleville gets some good-sized hailJoe Johnson
Hail in HastingsDavid Tossava
A Wayland lawn gets covered in hailJacqui Syers
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next