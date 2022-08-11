Perseid Meteor Shower expected to peak over the weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — According to NASA the best meteor shower of the year is happening this weekend. The Perseids tend to peak annually, around mid-August in the Northern Hemisphere, and it's known for producing bright, shooting stars. The Perseids are caused by Earth passing through debris, which are bits of ice and rock, left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

With mostly clear skies this evening, West Michigan has the ability to catch a glimpse of some of the shower tonight. However, the best viewing will be tomorrow night, August 12 -13.

To see the meteor shower in West Michigan look in the Northeast direction of the sky during the early dawn hours. Sometimes the showers can be seen as early as 10 o'clock.

Although conditions are perfect for spending the night outdoors, (cool, calm and comfortable,) the Full Sturgeon Moon has decided to steal the spotlight. The full moon has the potential out outshine the passing debris, making it harder to see the shooting stars.

Don't completely lose hope though, the shower peaks tomorrow night, August 12 -13.... but there's a chance some dense clouds could block your view.