P.M. light showers possible today

WEST MICHIGAN - After a long, dry stretch of blue sky and sunshine provided by an area of high pressure this week, that system will continue to lose its grip and allow the arrival of an upper level disturbance to float into the Great Lakes. That translates to mostly cloudy skies today with the chance of a few light showers or sprinkles by mid/late afternoon, evening, and overnight into Sunday morning. We are not expecting much rain, certainly not enough to eliminate our drought, but some light/steady showers are possible as this disturbance moves through the region.

As indicated, most of lower Michigan remains in a "moderate drought" as rainfall has been below normal. See image below of our U.S. Drought Monitor.

Drought Monitor

While we have the chance at some light rain showers from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, some of us may only see sprinkles. This precipitation will not alleviate our drought. In fact, more dry weather is expected most of next week with temperatures increasing into the mid/upper 70s, so fire danger or threat may increase as well. Below is one of our forecast models showing totals rainfall possible through Sunday.

FOX 17

