Outages close schools, power restoration efforts underway after storm

WEST MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy crews are out Wednesday morning, attempting to restore power to thousands after our first round of storms for the week.

Along with the outages come canceled classes as several schools report having no power.

Here's the list so far from the FOX 17 Closings & Delays page

Belding Area Public Schools



Cedar Springs Public Schools



Freedom Avres School



Greenville Public Schools



Ionia County ISD Administration Buildings only

“We appreciate people’s patience as Tuesday’s storms caused devastation on one of this summer’s hottest days. Our focus now is to get the lights back on while making sure we’re providing comfort and relief to our friends and neighbors,” said Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for restoration. “Meanwhile, lineworkers made progress overnight in restoring power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Their work won’t stop today.”

Crews have restored power to about a quarter of the customers impacted so far and are working across the state.

SAFETY TIPS FROM CONSUMERS ENERGY

Be alert to crews working along roadsides. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past.

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy reminds people that falsely calling in downed lines actually slows down the restoration process for everyone.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here [consumersenergy.com].

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable

Free ice and water will be passed out to those without power - If you're near Rockford, head to the Courtland Township Hall. If you're near Midland, head to the Larkin Township Hall.

Giveaways will start at 1 p.m.

