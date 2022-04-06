Next System: Widespread rain in West Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Rain gear is recommended for the rest of the week in West Michigan! A low pressure system is on track to move in overnight Tuesday, bringing widespread rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday. It is not going to rain all day long either of those days, but on-and-off rain showers are likely. Cooler air sweeps into West Michigan on Friday, generating a wintry mix of rain and snow.

The latest FOX 17 Future Track shows the heaviest round of rainfall moving inland after 6 a.m. Wednesday, lasting through the morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not likely.

WXMI

Rain showers gradually push east by the afternoon, with isolated rain showers possible Wednesday evening. Otherwise, there will be moments of sunshine for Wednesday evening. Temperatures will also be warmer, reaching the lower 50s.

WXMI

Another round of scattered rain showers sweep through on Thursday, which will be very light. Any rain on Thursday will be limited, with a few snow flurries possible in the early morning hours and late at night when temperatures are cooler.

WXMI

Cooler air sweeps in on Friday, which will create a wintry mix of light rain and snow showers all day. A mix of rain and snow is likely to continue into Saturday morning.

WXMI

When it comes to the amount of rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday, over half an inch of accumulation is likely widespread. Isolated higher amounts are possible, with up to one inch of rainfall accumulation.

WXMI

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates. Cooler air hangs around for Saturday, with temperatures rebounding for Sunday and Monday.