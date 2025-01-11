More snow and Arctic cold arrive the next few days

WEST MICHIGAN - More widespread light snow is on the way as early as Sunday when our next Canadian Clipper system arrives. The thumbnail attached to this story shows what the weather map will look like on Sunday morning with the next low pressure system moving into the Great Lakes.

An inch or two of snow is likely across the area on Sunday. As the system pulls away, we may still have some light snow showers on Monday with another inch or two possible. See image below.

FOX 17

Our forecast model shows another 1" to 3" of snow is likely from, Sunday into Monday. The highest amounts will be north of Grand Rapids, with the lightest amounts south. See model image below.

FOX 17

After this system moves east, reinforcing Arctic air will briefly blast in from Monday night into Wednesday, likely reigniting more lake effect snow showers. The heaviest will likely occur along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids where several inches may fall. See image below.

FOX 17

The heaviest lake effect snow is likely Monday night through most of Tuesday, but should start tapering off on Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region with drier air. There are indications that late in the week on Thursday and Friday, we could crack the freezing mark with drier weather.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.