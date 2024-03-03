More record breaking heat on Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids, and all of West Michigan, is in the warm sector of a low pressure system tracking over Minnesota and South Central Canada. We are expected another round of temperature records for Monday, March 4. Just like last week, this means lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s!

For March 4, Grand Rapids has an average high of 39° and average low of 23°. Both high and low temperatures are forecast to be at least 25 degrees warmer than their respective average on Monday. Grand Rapids is forecast 70° for an afternoon high, while Kalamazoo is forecast 73°! Below is a look at Monday's expected highs compared to the current records.

If West Michigan hits 70° Monday, it will mark the second 70-degree day of the calendar year, the earliest on record the first two have occurred.

We also expect record low maximums to be set, meaning the warmest low temperature for a 24-hour period. Below are the forecast lows alongside the current record in West Michigan.

Since the start of 2023, Grand Rapids has tied or broken temperature records for new highs or low maximums 10 times, per the National Weather Service. Also of note, Grand Rapids hasn't set a record cold temperature since September of 2020!

By decade, we are on pace for 48 maximum temperature record in the 2020s, and only on pace for 5 total minimum temperature records over the same decade. Here are a look at maximum temp records and minimum temp records by decade.

