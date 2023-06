The Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward above average amounts of rainfall for the week of July 2 through July 8.

This is good news for not only our drought monitor, which has risen to severe levels in some portions of the viewing area. With much needed rain these drought conditions should improve.

The Climate Prediction Center anticipates temperatures to rise above average norms from July 2 to July 8. West Michigan usually sees highs averaging the lower 80s this time of year.