Mid-week storm to bring rain, wind, and warmth

WEST MICHIGAN - Meteorological Spring arrived March 1, and spring-like weather is on the way this week with rain, wind, possible thunderstorms, and a low pressure system that tracks directly over Michigan.

Rain is likely to develop on Tuesday and continue off/on into Tuesday night and Wednesday. The steadiest rain looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. See a snapshot of our forecast model images (below) tracking this system into and through the area.

Most areas will probably end up with about .75" to one inch of rain by the time the system pulls away. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely make the upper 40s/lower 50s. We expect a changeover from rain to snow showers behind this system as colder air filters in Wednesday evening/night. Little/no accumulation is expected at this time.

By Thursday, windy and colder conditions are likely with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 30s to near 40. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.