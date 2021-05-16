West Michigan mired in moderate drought

WEST MICHIGAN - If it seems as if it's been dry the past few weeks, indeed that has been the case. Although an upper level disturbance brought us some light scattered showers overnight into this morning, it did little/nothing to actually relieve our drought. Technically, all of central and southern lower Michigan remains in a MODERATE DROUGHT...so things are dry!

There are not a lot of chances to relieve these dry conditions in our forecast this week. While there are "chances" for a shower/storm, nothing well-defined is in the forecast. That means keep the sprinklers on standby. Take a look at the U.S. Drought Monitor image below.

Drought Monitor

On anther note, it's likely safe to plant the garden and put the plants outside. Last week we had freeze warnings and frost advisories, but we have turned the corner on the colder mornings. Most lows this week will drop only into the 50s and lower 60s. We expect to warm to high temperatures later this week in the low/mid 80s. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

