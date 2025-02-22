Meteorological Spring just around the corner

WEST MICHIGAN - Meteorological Spring starts next Saturday March 1st. Astronomical Spring doesn't begin until later in the month. Regardless, the Climate Prediction Center (part of NOAA) is forecasting slightly cooler temperatures likely over the Great Lakes and Northeast during the first week of March (see the thumbnail image below).

FOX 17

We've already had two decent bouts of Arctic air, and while it's not out of the question to see more, it's unlikely as we move into the month of March. The higher sun angle and gradual change in our jet stream typically prevents that from happening. Plus, we have more daytime heating with our daylight hours getting longer. We're actually gaining about two to three minutes of daylight each day. Don't forget, we return to daylight saving time Sunday March 9. Move the the clocks forward one hour that weekend.

Normal/average highs for this time of year have us at 36 degrees. Anything under that is considered below normal, although the chance of below normal temperatures the first week of March is only about 30 to 40 percent.

Once we turn the corner on the colder weather, we'll need to focus on the possibility of Spring storms and severe weather. The greatest risk of severe weather in March is not is Michigan, but further south into the south central states and Gulf Coast region. That said, severe storms and tornadoes are still possible here. Make sure you have a way to get watches/warnings/advisories. A NOAA weather radio is always a good idea, and make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather APP free online.

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

