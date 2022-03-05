Marginal risk for severe weather in West Michigan tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The ingredients are lining up for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday morning. A warm and moist atmosphere is met with a strong passing cold front tonight, leading to showers and thunderstorms. The primary concern with these passing storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts. Wind gusts could ramp up to 60 mph at times.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather overnight. Isolated power outages and downed tree limbs will be possible. It's a great time to download the FOX 17 Weather App for immediate severe weather alerts and charge your phones!

The latest HRRR model shows showers and thunderstorms developing after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The heaviest isolated downpours and thunderstorms will be possible around 2 a.m. Sunday. As the front passes, wind gusts will get stronger leading into Sunday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms quickly depart early Sunday morning as cold air settles in. Temperatures start off in the lower 50s on Sunday morning, falling to the upper 20s by Sunday night. A few lingering showers are possible around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 when showers and storms are moving through your area! You can always visit www.fox17online.com/weather/ for the most immediate updates.