WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of West Michigan under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and hail.

As of the latest update, the greatest threat for severe thunderstorms will be along and south of I-96 on Saturday.

WXMI

Pop-up showers will begin overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning. The strongest thunderstorms are anticipated to develop in the late morning on Saturday. Below is a forecast model representing the projected satellite and radar by 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

WXMI

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will progress through the early afternoon. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely at times. The primary severe weather threats include wind gusts over 60 mph and hail over one inch in diameter.

WXMI

