Marginal risk for severe storms in West Michigan on Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to ramp up on Saturday afternoon due to a passing cold front. West Michigan has the ingredients to potentially see a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region under a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and hail. Locally heavy downpours are also possible.

WXMI

The latest High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model suggests mainly dry skies for the early morning hours, though a few light sprinkles are possible. Models predict the majority of showers developing around 11 a.m. Saturday. For runners in the Amway Riverbank Run, a few showers are possible towards the end of the longer races.

WXMI

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to become widespread between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, with the majority of showers shifting inland. If you're traveling to the Tulip Time Festival in Holland for the parade, models predict showers to be closer to U.S. 131 by that time.

WXMI

Most of the rain moves out of West Michigan by 6 p.m. Saturday, with thunderstorms shifting closer to U.S. 127.

WXMI

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates via social media, on-air, and online. The chance for a few passing showers continues into Sunday and Monday, with otherwise dry skies.