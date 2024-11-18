Is your back aching from raking and bagging leaves?

Or is your lawn still covered in a sea of fallen foliage?

A national movement is gaining momentum to make fall lawn clean-up much easier. It's called "Leave the Leaves". Instead of raking and bagging the leaves, homeowners are urged to grind them up and either leave them on top of your grass or use them as mulch for your plants.

Rick Vuyst is a well-known lawn and garden expert. He has been grinding up his leaves and using them as "homemade mulch" for decades. He says using this organic material around the base of plants adds nutrients to the soil and also acts as a natural insulation for the roots. Vuyst says keeping soil temperature more uniform during the winter months will help keep plants healthier.

By the way, there's a similar "effort-saving" movement that will help make life easier in the Spring. It's called "No Mow May". In this case, homeowners are encouraged to wait until June to start mowing.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube