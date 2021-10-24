Incoming system expected to bring steady rainfall, strong winds, and cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — True October weather is shaping up for the end of your Sunday and all day Monday in West Michigan. An incoming system is expected to bring steady rainfall, strong winds, and cooler temperatures.

The low pressure system will initially push into Southwest Michigan on Sunday afternoon, gradually moving north through the overnight hours. By 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, showers are expected to move into Grand Rapids.

WXMI

Rainfall will be the heaviest for locations near I-94, and in Southwest Michigan. Locations such as South Haven, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, and Three Rivers are forecast to receive over two inches of precipitation.

WXMI

Winds will also be a key factor in this system. Strong winds from the northeast are anticipated, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph at times by Monday evening.

WXMI

Make sure you have a rain coat and rain boots for the start of the work week. Drier skies return on Tuesday! For your latest forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.