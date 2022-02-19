Howling wind returns to West Michigan on Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — After rounds of rapid wind gusts on Friday night into Saturday morning, another blast of howling wind gusts returns for Sunday in West Michigan. Here's a look at the highest reported wind gusts from late Friday night.

The estimated wind gusts for Sunday are expected to be nearly as strong! Model guidance suggests wind gusts exceeding 45 mph on Sunday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Below is the estimated sustained winds and wind gusts for 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sustained wind speed is represented by the number in white, with the estimated wind gusts represented by the smaller number in blue. Wind gusts are likely going to become stronger by Noon, eventually calming down later in the evening hours.

With wind gusts exceeding 45 mph, blowing and drifting snow will be a concern, generating reduced visibility for most. Locations closer to the lake shore will see the greatest impacts for visibility, as that is where the highest wind gusts are expected.

Isolated power outages are also possible on Sunday, along with downed tree limbs.

A good take on Sunday's wind speed is the rise in temperatures associated with them! With winds shifting and coming from the southwest, warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday. The high temperatures are likely to climb to the lower 40s for Sunday and Monday.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest advisories and alerts.