History of St. Patrick's Day weather

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan isn't very lucky with the 2024 St. Patrick's Day forecast. Thankfully, Irish on Ionia is today, March 16, and will be in the 50s with only a slight chance for showers. Tomorrow, we expect chilly, breezy, and possibly snowy conditions as a cold front passes through. Below is the planner forecast for March 17, 2024 in Grand Rapids. But just how common is it to have highs in the 30s and snow on March 17?

wxmi

While we don't anticipate any snow accumulation until late Sunday or Monday morning, it's not uncommon for it to occur. Since 1900, Grand Rapids have seen measurable snowfall on St. Patrick's day 23%, or in 28 of the 124 years of March 17 data.

Even more common is Grand Rapids having any type of snow, accumulating or not, which has occurred in 48 of the 124 years.

As for temperatures, Grand Rapids average high is 45°, with a low normally at 27°. This year is forecast to reach 38° in the afternoon with a low right around freezing. 83% of St. Patrick's day have had a low temperature at or below 32°. Grand Rapids has had afternoon highs stay below 40° 46% of the time, too. So this forecast isn't all too abnormal.

Here's a look at Grand Rapids weather extremes compared to last year for March 17.

WXMI

If we see snow Sunday, it will be back to back years of snow on St. Patrick's day. We haven't seen measurable snow on March 17 since 2017.

One other note is the wind this year, feels like temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s due to a sustained west to northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Here's the wind forecast for Sunday afternoon.

WXMI

Even though 2024 has been the hottest year on record for Grand Rapids so far, the cool wind and snow will not have us feeling very lucky this St. Patrick's day.

