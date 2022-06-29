High waves and strong currents in Lake Michigan on Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Thursday is NOT the day to swim in Lake Michigan, especially near Grand Haven and Muskegon. The strongest winds and largest waves will be near and north of Grand Haven. A passing warm front will generate strong southwesterly winds, ranging between 15 to 30 mph along the lake shore. Wave heights will range between 3 to 6 feet in the afternoon and evening, and strong currents are possible. The south sides of piers will be the most dangerous. Due to high waves, even walking on the pier on Thursday could be dangerous. High waves could sweep people off the piers.

A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT has been issued for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect from St. Joseph to Manistee from 6 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

