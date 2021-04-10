Watch
Heavy rain and storms move-in later today

Nice A.M. followed by showers/storms
Heavy Rain Saturday Evening
Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 10, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — After a quiet and comfortable morning with some sunshine, heavy rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Before the rain begins, temperatures will move quickly towards 70°, making this morning the best time period to get outside for the entire weekend.

The rain and isolated storms will develop as a low-pressure rotates in our direction from the south. Storm motion will be from south to north, so the northern counties will see the warmest temperatures today. Locations north of I-96 could reach into the lower 70s, with everyone else going to 70° by the early afternoon. The rain will develop between noon and 5 pm, continuing for the remainder of the evening.

Saturday Low-Pressure with Heavy Rain

Heavy downpours and lightning will be possible for everyone today. A few storms could also produce gusty winds, but that is a low chance across the area. Rainfall amounts will be between 1/2" to 1" by Sunday morning. Flooding is not expected from this activity as the ground is still very dry and river/lake levels are not particularly high. Ponding out on the roadways, however, is possible during the heaviest rain.

Rainfall Saturday-Sunday

This system will slowly weaken in the area tonight and Sunday, meaning additional clouds and showers will be around through Sunday evening. Rainfall tomorrow will be less than 1/4" as the showers will be fairly light.

