Heavy downpours possible through Monday

WEST MICHIGAN - Michigan air has been and will continue to feel very tropical through Monday with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That means plenty of moisture in the air with lots of humidity. Any rain or storms we see will be capable of producing of heavy downpours simply from all the moisture in the atmosphere.

Normally we would outline a severe weather threat in this type of environment, but the Storm Prediction Center has not placed us in a risk or threat at this time. That said, it doesn't mean that a cell or two can't trigger a severe thunderstorm warning or two, but widespread or prolonged severe weather is not likely.

Our best chance at seeing more widespread rain will occur on Monday as a low pressure system and cold front track through the state. We may see a lingering shower on Tuesday morning, otherwise we expect afternoon sunshine and dew point temperatures dropping into the upper 50s/lower 60s and significantly less humidity by that time.

We also expect the winds to increase by Monday and generate a moderate to high beach hazard risk for swimmers on Lake Michigan, as well as Small Craft Advisories for boaters. Lake Michigan water temperatures are in the middle 70s, very warm for this time of year.

Much of the remainder of this week will be centered on a cooler, drier, more comfortable air mass with minor rain chances arriving again on Thursday.