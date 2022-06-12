Heat and humidity build to tropical levels this week

WEST MICHIGAN - FOX 17 Meteorologists have been discussing 90 degree temperatures this week for days! In an effort to get folks prepped and prepared for a very Florida-type tropical airmass that will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, feels like temperatures may approach or exceed 100 degrees. Make sure the air conditioner is working and stay hydrated.

Take a look at our forecast model below, valid for 6 P.M. Tuesday. As a warm front approaches from the southwest, it may trigger a round of strong to severe storms by Monday afternoon/evening. Damaging straight lined wind gusts are the primary threat. Once the front lifts through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, Michigan will be in the warm sector of this system as tropical heat and humidity get pumped into the state.

FOX 17

Recall that dew point temperatures are a measure of moisture in the atmosphere. The higher the dew point, the more moisture there is in the air. Once these readings reach the mid/upper 60s, it starts to feel pretty moist. If they exceed 70, it gets downright muggy and tropical. Take a look below at our forecast model for dew point temperatures at 4 P.M. Tuesday. These numbers will continue into Wednesday as well.

FOX 17

The highest dew point I've seen in West Michigan over the last 21 years is about 78 to 80 degrees. At those levels, you're literally sweating in the shade. Again, take a look at what heat index values may look like On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon below. The image is valid for 4 P.M. Tuesday.

FOX 17

It is possible we see the National Weather Service issue a HEAT ADVISORY for these two days. The criteria is for the heat index to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and nighttime air temperatures not dropping below the mid 70s. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.