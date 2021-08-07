Heat and humidity build the next few days

WEST MICHIGAN - Both the heat and humidity are expected to increase over the next few days with dew point temperatures (a measure of moisture in the air) rising into the lower 70s. Recall the higher the dew point temperature, the more moisture resides in the atmosphere. See our dew point forecast below.

FOX 17

Once these dew points reach upper 60s to lower 70s, it tends to feel very tropical and humid outside. That humidity, combined with the actual air temperature, will likely produce a heat index (or what it feels like) in the low/mid 90s Sunday through Thursday. See image below.

National Weather Service Heat Index Chart

We do have some shower/storm chances from time to time, with the best chance arriving on Monday. Any of these storms will likely produce some heavy downpours with all of the moisture in the atmosphere. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Look for air temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 from Sunday through Thursday! Make sure to stay hydrated...water is best! Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.