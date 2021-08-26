Grand Rapids offers residents tips for beating the heat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials gave residents tips to beat the heat that’s expected this upcoming weekend.

One of the best ways to get out of the heat for a limited time is to seek relief at a local library, mall or a friend or loved one’s home with air conditioning, according to a news release Thursday.

For outdoor fun in the heat, Grand Rapids has 14 splash pads across the city, which are free to use and open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to recommending staying inside air conditioning during the heat, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends:

Not relying on a fan as a main cooling device during an extreme heat event

Drinking more water than usual and not waiting until thirsty to drink

Checking on a friend or neighbor and having someone do the same for you

Not using the stove or oven to cook

As of Thursday afternoon, Grand Rapids isn’t experiencing any major power outages that would cause residents to not have access to air conditioning or a fan to keep them cool, so city officials have not yet determined a cooling station is necessary.

“Community sheltering of any type (warming, cooling or overnight) is always a last resort, but the city does understand how residents are impacted by the heat and we are constantly monitoring the situation,” Emergency Manager Allison Farole said. “If you are impacted by the heat, please seek shelter with a family member, friend or someone else you trust. Overall, public/community shelters are not comfortable or private and we want to encourage individuals to seek resources in a comfortable setting.

For unhoused community members, Mel Trotter Ministries has opened a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They also offer cooling towels, sunscreen and lotion for guests.