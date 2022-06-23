Five planets in alignment tonight, not to happen again for another 18 years

WEST MICHIGAN — It's time to get your telescopes ready and set your alarms early! Five planets will be in alignment and rise over West Michigan beginning overnight Thursday and lasting through Friday morning.

The planetary alignment will include Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and Mercury, which are the five brightest planets in the sky.

The lineup will be in a way that won't line up again for potentially another 18 years, not until 2040.

Saturn starts rising at 12:15 a.m. Friday in Grand Rapids, according to TimeandDate. This is followed by Jupiter at 1:51 a.m., Mars at 2:28 a.m., Venus at 4:14 a.m. and Mercury at 4:52 a.m over Grand Rapids. This is all before sunrise at 6:05 a.m. Friday.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear, making for a great show! Look towards the east/southeast to see the planets in alignment.

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for forecast updates.