First 8 P.M. sunset of 2024 tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — It's been 195 days since Grand Rapids has seen the sun shining at 8 P.M. or later, but that finally changes tonight! As always, be sure to share any sunsets, sunrises, and all weather photos with news@fox17online.com!

WXMI

We are able to enjoy 8 P.M. or later sunset from March 24 until September 10. Sunrises will be before 7 A.M. from April 15 to August 24. The first 9 P.M. sunset for West Michigan is May 16th!

Unfortunately, we won't have a great opportunity to view the first 8 P.M. sunset, as clouds will engulf the skyline Sunday evening, but we are gaining almost 3 minutes of daylight per day! Here's a chart of daylight gained from January through May.

WXMI

We gain the most amount of daylight during the month of March, at around 91 minutes gained each year.

Through the month of April, Grand Rapids will gain over 80 minutes of daylight. On April 1st, sunrise is 7:23 A.M., while sunset it 8:09 P.M.. April 30th has a sunrise time of 6:37 A.M., with a sunset at almost 8:45 P.M..

West Michigan, and the entire Northern Hemisphere, gains daylight until our longest day on June 20th, when the Summer Solstice occurs.

WXMI

