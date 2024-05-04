MILD STRETCH: Warmest Spring in over a decade

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand Rapids saw its first 70 degree before March 1 this year on February 27. Since then, we've tallied 13 more, as well as reaching 80° on April 27.

Believe it or not, our Meteorological Spring period, March first through May 31st, is on pace for top 10 warmest Spring on record, and the warmest since 2012.

Grand Rapids has had an average temperature since March 1st of 46.4°, which is 7th warmest since 1900. The warmest on record for the same stretch is 2012, with 50.3°.

Through 3 days of May, every day has been above 70 degrees, and that streak looks to continue until May 10, as cooler air finally moves in at the end of next week. But its just relatively cooler, as our average high on May 10 is 68 degrees!

We've hit 70° and 80°, what about a 90° day? Historically, Grand Rapids sees it's first 90 degree temperature on June 18, so we have a ways to go!

Since 1905, Grand Rapids has recorded a 90° temperature all but 2 years; 1951 and 2014. There are no signs we will be number 3 on that list!

