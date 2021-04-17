Enjoyable weather expected this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After a few winter-like days this past week, the forecast this weekend will scream spring! The average high temperature for Saturday and Sunday is 59° and the readings outside both days will be right around that number.

Sunshine is also expected to accompany the pleasant temperatures making it an all around great mid-April weekend. Clouds will develop at times especially during the afternoon both days, but it is not expected to block out the sun too much. With some of the extra clouds later today, a sprinkle or light shower is possible. The best chance of that will be along and east of US-131, but the majority of us will stay dry.

The clearer skies will also be around at night, leading to temperatures dropping quickly. Most of us will fall down to around freezing, so frost will likely greet us Sunday morning. If you have already started planting, you will want to cover the plants or bring them inside if you think they may be harmed by the colder temperatures.

The next three days will be the best in the 7-day forecast as winter will slide back in by Tuesday. A big drop in temperatures is expected with even some snow possible. Time will tell if it is able to accumulate. Updates will follow on this potential!