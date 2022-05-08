Dry, warm conditions causing increased fire danger

WEST MICHIGAN - Dry conditions and eventually hot temperatures in the middle 80s will continue to fuel an increased fire threat across northern lower and central lower Michigan. Burning is not advised, or at the very least, make sure to keep a hose or bucket of water handy to prevent things from getting out of hand.

What tends to drive the increased fire threat is extended dry conditions, low relative humidities (not much moisture in the air), and wind. These things work in conjunction to dry-out the vegetation and increase the fire risk. Click here for more information on this.

Temperatures by mid-week are expected to reach 15 to 20 degrees above normal in the middle 80s. The image tied to this story shows our upper level pattern. A bubble, or ridge of high pressure will build in the atmosphere allowing heat from the south to surge northward into the Great Lakes. The warmer tones on the map (yellow and orange) show that surge into Michigan with temperatures in the middle 80s this week. We could flirting with near record high temperatures this week. The record high for Wednesday in Grand Rapids is 87, Thursday 85, Friday 85, and Saturday 86. Normal highs have us in the upper 60s.

For our Mother's Day 2022, we expect mostly sunny skies through the morning hours, but the mid/high level clouds will eventually thicken and lower turning our skies milky white to partly sunny. Highs will make the upper 60s. The National Weather Service has been keeping climate records and weather data for more than 100 years. Below is a list for Grand Rapids for Mother's Day extreme weather. The warmest, coldest, and wettest can be found below.

FOX 17

We only have small chances of showers over the next several days. Wednesday a weak, moisture-starved cold front will sag into Michigan and perhaps produce a few light showers. And again on Saturday, a shower will be possible. At that point, we don't see any widespread, prolonged chances of rain. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.