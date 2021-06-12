Drier, less humid air filters in by Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN - After a string of very humid, hot weather the past several days, look for drier, more comfortable air to filter into the Great Lakes Saturday night into Sunday. Preceding this changing air mass may be a few showers/storms Saturday afternoon/early evening.

Many locations across West Michigan have recorded some 90 degree heat this past week, including for the first time this season Grand Rapids. We will gradually ratchet our temperatures and humidity down as move into next week. In fact, highs only in the mid/upper 70s are likely next week with lows in the 50s! Perfect for turning off the air conditioning and saving on the electric bill.

We do remain in a "MARGINAL" risk for some strong to isolated severe storms this afternoon as a cold front blasts through the state. Large hail around one inch in diameter or larger, and/or strong wind gusts around 58 mph or greater are the primary threats. While we don't expect anything widespread or prolonged, a cell or two pulsing up to trigger a severe thunderstorm warning is possible. Some of these storms may also contain cloud-to-ground lightning and brief heavy downpours. See SPC (Storm Prediction Center) outlook for today below.

SPC Outlook

Below is our forecast model valid at 6 P.M. Saturday evening. You can see the cold front moving through the area with scattered showers/storms out ahead of it. The best chance of these developing will be along/east of U.S. 131 and tracking east.

FOX 17

Once the cold front slides through the state, we'll see a drier airmass gradually filter in overnight into Sunday. While it will still be warm in the middle 80s on Sunday, it will be a drier, less humid airmass and far more comfortable. Below are dew point temperatures as of Saturday morning. The higher the dew point, the more moisture in the air. With readings in the 60s, it's been fairly humid. By Sunday, we expect to pull those back into the 50s as a northwest wind brings in a more refreshing airmass.

FOX 17

Sunday night into Monday morning the clouds will thicken and we'll have the chance for a few light showers, especially from Grand Rapids to the north and east. This weak disturbance, as it's called, may generate enough lift and moisture to produce a rain shower or two. See image below.

FOX 17

Finally, while several areas may get missed by the Saturday storms and Sunday night showers, most of us can use significant rain. Most of West Michigan remains under a "SEVERE" drought according to NOAA. See image below.

NOAA Drought Monitor

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather. Have a great weekend!