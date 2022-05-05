Watch
DO NOT BURN: Fire Weather Watch posted in Michigan

Posted at 5:27 PM, May 05, 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has posted a Fire Weather Watch for parts of West Michigan and Northern Michigan from Friday morning through Friday evening. The counties in West Michigan under the Fire Weather Watch include Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, and Montcalm.

The combination of dry grounds, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and gusty winds could lead to rapidly spreading wildfires. Do NOT burn. Dry conditions are expected to stay for the next several days.

