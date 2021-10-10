Watch
Cooler air sweeps into West Michigan next weekend

A break from above-average temperatures
Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 10, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures have been well above-average in West Michigan the past couple of weeks. This Sunday and Monday, temperatures will soar to the low 80s. The average temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees, meaning that temperatures will be about 17 to 19 degrees above average the next two days.

If you are looking for a dive in temperatures and the return to normal conditions, your time is coming! A dip in the jet stream is anticipated for next weekend, returning high temperatures to the upper 50s.

The next couple of days will remain above average, with high temperatures ranging between the low 80s to the upper 60s. For your latest West Michigan forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.

