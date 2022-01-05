Consumers Energy staging for potentially severe storm to hit West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "We're staging crews right now, getting trucks reloaded, getting trucks restocked," Consumers Energy Spokesperson Josh Paciorek said.

Consumers Energy is carefully watching the latest storm to hit West Michigan.

"We are seeing the potential for high wind gusts, especially along the lakeshore," Paciorek told FOX 17.

These crews are no stranger to severe weather — dozens of crews are ready to go.

"They're going to be out as soon as if there are power outages; they're going to be out as soon as it's safe to do so. So what we're really paying close attention to is trees, and trees are going to come down if there's heavy ice or there's ice on the wires or if there are high wind gusts," he said.

Paciorek says crews won't go up in its bucket trucks if winds are gusting over 35 miles an hour.

"If you use a generator and lose power, make sure that the generator is away from any enclosed spaces, at least 25 feet away from any enclosed spaces, to make sure that you know there's no risk or no hazard of carbon monoxide poisoning," Paciorek said.

Those without generators can do some prepping for themselves by having an emergency kit of supplies.

"Ready with some water, some extra food, battery-powered radio, and a couple of extra batteries as well as a flashlight," Paciorek added.

Then if you need to go out and get some of the supplies, make sure you're ready in case you end up stranded alongside the road.

"If you have some blankets, definitely have a blanket in your car," AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said.

AAA also recommends keeping a first aid kit in your car along with road flares, a shovel and something to get traction like sand or kitty litter, along with water and non-perishable food for both humans and pets if you have them.

The latest data from AAA shows 67% of crashes were on icy and snowy roads. So there's one piece of advice they really like to drive home.

"It's important to slow down," Woodland told FOX 17.

