COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — While it might not be time to hit the ski slopes yet, it's certainly time to keep your gloves, hats, and winter jackets handy! A large cold air mass is expected to sweep across West Michigan this upcoming weekend, leading to daytime high temperatures in the 30s and the chance for widespread light snow showers.

A strong cold front approaches the region late Thursday, however it is not likely to pass over West Michigan until Friday.

WXMI

Precipitation will begin as rain showers through the day on Friday. When it comes to the amount of rainfall, don't expect a ton! A few on-and-off rain showers are likely on Friday before precipitation transitions to snow for Saturday.

WXMI

The coldest air mass of the season thus far triggers a lake effect wintry mix on Saturday morning. Precipitation will gradually transition over to only snow showers through the day on Saturday, with daytime highs only in the 30s.

WXMI

The coldest day of the weekend will be Sunday, with a high temperature of 36 degrees in Grand Rapids. Lake effect snow showers will fall across the area all day, especially for locations along and towards the west of U.S. 131. When it comes to accumulation, the FOX 17 Weather team is tracking the chance for a couple inches of snow. The greatest accumulations will likely be in Southwest Michigan. As for the roadways, they could certainly be slushy at times! Take it slow while traveling, as this is likely to be the first widespread lake effect snow fall of the season.

WXMI

In addition to the colder temperatures, there will also be persistent northwesterly winds. This will create feels-like temperatures in the 20s at times. High temperatures in the 30s are likely to hang around into next Monday and Tuesday, as well. For updates on estimated snow accumulation amounts over the weekend, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. You can also download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast videos.