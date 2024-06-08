Cloudier than average June so far

WEST MICHIGAN — June in West Michigan has an average of 68% possible sunshine. 2024 hasn't lived up to expectations one week in.

WXMI

In Grand Rapids, June has only provided 47.8% possible sunshine over the first 7 days.

On top of that, we've already seen 4 of the 7 days record measurable rainfall, yet we are on pace to be 2 inches below average for June's total rainfall!

WXMI

This shows all rainfall has been quite light, and Saturday is no exception. We are only expected a quarter inch of rain or less for most.

WXMI

Good news is, more sunshine is back on the horizon. But, this is at the expense of rain opportunities. We will need to keep a closer eye on drought conditions if we don't get a soaking system soon.

