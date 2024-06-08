Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudier than average June so far

The next week is more of the mixed bag
JUNE GLOOM
WXMI
JUNE GLOOM
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jun 08, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — June in West Michigan has an average of 68% possible sunshine. 2024 hasn't lived up to expectations one week in.

JUNE GLOOM

In Grand Rapids, June has only provided 47.8% possible sunshine over the first 7 days.

On top of that, we've already seen 4 of the 7 days record measurable rainfall, yet we are on pace to be 2 inches below average for June's total rainfall!

3 WEATHER STATS

This shows all rainfall has been quite light, and Saturday is no exception. We are only expected a quarter inch of rain or less for most.

EXPECTED RAINFALL - JUNE 8TH

Good news is, more sunshine is back on the horizon. But, this is at the expense of rain opportunities. We will need to keep a closer eye on drought conditions if we don't get a soaking system soon.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book