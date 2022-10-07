Bring in your plants! Frost Advisories & Freeze Watches have been issued tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Overnight temperatures continue to get chillier! Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies and low temperatures dipping to the 30s. This is the perfect situation for Frost Advisories and Freeze Watches to take effect.

For tonight, the following counties have been placed under a FROST ADVISORY: Barry, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo. The following counties have been placed under a FREEZE WATCH: Eaton, Ingham and Jackson. Both the Frost Advisory and Freeze Warnings are set to expire tomorrow morning, Saturday, at 9 A.M.

What does this mean for you? You'll want to go over the 4 P's of the freeze! People, pets, plants and pipes. Check on your people, make sure heaters are working ahead of the cooler night. Bring in the outdoor pets, don't leave them out in the cold. Bring in or cover up vulnerable plants. Double check pipes, you don't want to wake up to any of them frozen or busted!

You also may be wondering why the lakeshore counties aren't included in any of these warnings. We anticipate some cloud cover to stay near the lakeshore, acting as a blanket which will keep those lakeshore communities warmer.

